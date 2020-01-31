Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on OYST. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:OYST traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,297. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($7.59). Equities analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oyster Point Pharma news, insider John Snisarenko bought 3,000 shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $51,060.00. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Strategic Growt Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,638,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 727,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,387,156.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,814,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,141,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

