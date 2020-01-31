Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (FJNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FJNK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSEARCA FJNK opened at $25.15 on Friday. Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.24.

