Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46, 44,380 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 179% from the average session volume of 15,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

About Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

