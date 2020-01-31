Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,440 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.73% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $102,216.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,134.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline Miller Oyler sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $296,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,817 in the last ninety days. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.50. 11,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,020. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.41. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -126.27, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 67.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Papa John’s Int’l Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.