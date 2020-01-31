Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Laurentian cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.85.

TSE POU traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.09. 301,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,181. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.48.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

