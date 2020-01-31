Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Park-Ohio reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.20 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of PKOH traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 32,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,666. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $385.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $616,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $165,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 999,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,087,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $418,690. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 45.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

