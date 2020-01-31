Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $210.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

NYSE PH opened at $205.15 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $152.18 and a fifty-two week high of $212.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 2,228 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total transaction of $446,847.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,571 shares of company stock worth $1,713,440 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 360.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,296,000 after purchasing an additional 161,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 471.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after buying an additional 138,363 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3,815.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after buying an additional 123,174 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,676,000 after purchasing an additional 77,329 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $9,870,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

