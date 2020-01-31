Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 254.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $69.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.