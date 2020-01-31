Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $334,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 37.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.69. 983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,760. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at $510,721. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,521 shares of company stock worth $520,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

