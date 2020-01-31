Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $13.21 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 186.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $17.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,437.92. 77,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,400.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,274.36. The company has a market cap of $1,006.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,675.00 price target (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

