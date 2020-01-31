Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $479,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after buying an additional 547,493 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 487,229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Honeywell International by 75.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,289,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.60. The stock had a trading volume of 99,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.12 and a 200 day moving average of $172.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

