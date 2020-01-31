Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 489 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 34,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $66,605,000. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.08. 255,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.42. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Desjardins cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

