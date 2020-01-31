Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.37. The company had a trading volume of 25,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,979. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average is $114.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $103.50 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

