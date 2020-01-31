Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.01. 6,610,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,956,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.68. The company has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

