Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.76-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78-4.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.Paypal also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.46 EPS.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,650,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,491. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.68. Paypal has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.87.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

