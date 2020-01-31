Paypoint’s (PAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paypoint (LON:PAY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,263 ($16.61) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,257 ($16.54).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAY. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paypoint from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,112.80 ($14.64).

Shares of Paypoint stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.15) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,019.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 947.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. Paypoint has a 52 week low of GBX 786 ($10.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Paypoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

Paypoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

