PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,600 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 383,100 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of CNXN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,794. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNXN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti set a $47.00 price objective on shares of PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 12,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $656,251.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,476,535.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $75,915.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.