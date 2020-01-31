PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading 5.1% Higher

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.37, 1,931,128 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,107,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.21.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,989 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.