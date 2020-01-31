Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.15%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

PGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

