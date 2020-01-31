Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for MC Mining (LON:MCM)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of MC Mining (LON:MCM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:MCM traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 27.25 ($0.36). The stock had a trading volume of 48,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230. MC Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 62.75 ($0.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $38.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.42.

Get MC Mining alerts:

About MC Mining

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MC Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.