Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for MC Mining (LON:MCM)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of MC Mining (LON:MCM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:MCM traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 27.25 ($0.36). The stock had a trading volume of 48,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230. MC Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 62.75 ($0.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $38.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.42.
About MC Mining
