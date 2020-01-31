Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Saga (LON:SAGA)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Saga in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Saga currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

Shares of LON SAGA opened at GBX 41.90 ($0.55) on Monday. Saga has a twelve month low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66). The firm has a market cap of $475.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23.

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

