Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for Aggreko (LON:AGK)

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Aggreko (LON:AGK) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AGK. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price target on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 851.11 ($11.20).

Shares of LON AGK opened at GBX 782.40 ($10.29) on Monday. Aggreko has a 12-month low of GBX 693.20 ($9.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 881 ($11.59). The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 841.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 814.61.

In related news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total value of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

