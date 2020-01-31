Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Premier Oil (LON:PMO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PMO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 144.29 ($1.90).

PMO stock opened at GBX 102.44 ($1.35) on Monday. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 64.48 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62. The stock has a market cap of $851.81 million and a P/E ratio of 5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.03.

In other Premier Oil news, insider Richard Rose purchased 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £298.98 ($393.29).

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

