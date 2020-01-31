Peerguess (GUESS) Price Up 12% This Week

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Peerguess token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peerguess has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Peerguess has a total market capitalization of $11,340.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.03048361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00195832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00123331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Peerguess

Peerguess was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,537,668 tokens. Peerguess’ official message board is medium.com/@peerguess . Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess . Peerguess’ official website is peerguess.com

Peerguess Token Trading

Peerguess can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerguess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerguess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerguess using one of the exchanges listed above.

