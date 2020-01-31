Peet (ASX:PPC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.32. Peet shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 80,869 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $652.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91.

In related news, insider Brendan Gore 897,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th.

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. The company operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

