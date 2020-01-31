Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Penn National Gaming stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 165,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 263,078 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
