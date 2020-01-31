Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 165,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 263,078 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

