Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 83,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $469.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.74. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

