Peony Trading 8.9% Higher This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a market capitalization of $77,966.00 and approximately $1,864.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peony has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,102,643 coins and its circulating supply is 1,982,815 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.