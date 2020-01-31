PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.29

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.29 and last traded at $81.29, with a volume of 2085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.43.

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PERSIMMON/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded PERSIMMON/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.42.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

