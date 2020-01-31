PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.15

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.15 and last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 1984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

Get PetroChina alerts:

The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.12 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 50.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 47,341 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.