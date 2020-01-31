PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded PG&E from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,620,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862,266. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. PG&E has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in PG&E by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in PG&E by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in PG&E by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 17,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

