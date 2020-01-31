PIBBLE (PIB) Price Reaches $0.0001

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $762,580.00 and $11.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.36 or 0.02882160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00194221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030461 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00121768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,287,361,420 tokens. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

