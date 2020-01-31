Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.24

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as high as $8.88. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 6,702 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

