Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Update

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 741,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPC. Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.