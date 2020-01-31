Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Update

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 741,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.74.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPC. Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
