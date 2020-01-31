PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) Shares Down 1.8%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31, approximately 714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 14,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

In other news, insider Watson Alan 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III by 864.2% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $895,000.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

