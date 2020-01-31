Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDD. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.51.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,909,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,544. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.