Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down to $22.62

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.10, but opened at $22.62. Pinterest shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 11,551,733 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,319,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $1,341,018.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,498,421.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $200,954,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $84,126,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $49,705,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $46,794,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $36,833,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

