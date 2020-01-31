Piper Sandler Comments on BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of BCBP opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.