Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 2,509 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 4,749,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,258,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.02. 137,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $144.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

