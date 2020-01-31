Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Invests $206,000 in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 347,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 225,419 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,733,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 988,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,952,000 after buying an additional 164,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE PRU traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.15.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.