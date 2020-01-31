PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.44. 58,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,486. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.98 and a 200-day moving average of $145.08. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

