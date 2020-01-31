PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Receives Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PNM. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.38.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $55.00. 680,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PNM Resources by 113,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

