Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 67,706 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after buying an additional 1,613,122 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after buying an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,333,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 864,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 416,739 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 441,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 404,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,541. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

