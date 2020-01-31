Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 68,485 Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,414,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 34,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.73 on Friday, reaching $307.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,281. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $250.09 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

