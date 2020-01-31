Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,572,000 after buying an additional 247,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Novartis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,502,000 after buying an additional 48,335 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,538,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,621,000 after buying an additional 61,474 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,714,000 after buying an additional 118,989 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 820,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,300,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

NVS traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $94.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,521. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.55.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

