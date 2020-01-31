Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,449 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.93. 13,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.03. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

