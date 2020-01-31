Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 19.3% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $5.65 on Friday, hitting $317.65. 2,837,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,531,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.46. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.19.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

