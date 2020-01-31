Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 142,124 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 142,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $25,726,000. 3M comprises about 1.7% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,131.6% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.51. The stock had a trading volume of 289,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.81. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

