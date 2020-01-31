Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.45. 823,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.84 and its 200-day moving average is $292.44. The firm has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.