Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 24,533 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,533 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for 1.8% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $27,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.82. CDW has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $6,908,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,810,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,634 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

